Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Apple gear! iPhone 13, iPad Mini, Apple Watch and Apple Pencil
lookout

428 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#306229 5-Jul-2023 17:03
Send private message

Kia ora GZ, I have a few Apple products up for sale. All prices include shipping or I can meet in West / Central Auckland.

I will add pics shortly

iPhone 13
128gb Blue - $700

Approx 18 months old
Excellent condition aside from a couple of small paint chips on the edges.
Screen is mint.
Battery is at 92% health

Includes:
Apple leather Magsafe case (green)
Apple leather Magsafe wallet (blue)
Mophie Magsafe 5000mAh power bank
3 extra cases
USB-C to lightning cable
(no box)

***************
Ipad Mini 2019
Silver 5th gen 64GB - $400

Excellent device. Runs on the A12 Bionic chip so very zippy little tablet.
Excellent condition

Includes:
STM Dux case (front is quite worn)
Clear TPU back case
Neoprene carrying sleeve
Lightning to USB cable
10w Apple Charger
(no box)

****************
Apple Pencil
1st gen - $90

Excellent condition
No box or other accessories

****************
Apple Watch
Series 5 44mm LTE & GPS - $250

Cellular model. Screen has some scratches which are only visible when the display is off. Battery life is great ( I usually get 2 days).

Includes:
Nike sports band
Waterproof band
Original Apple band in black
Charging cable
(no box)

Create new topic
lookout

428 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3100358 5-Jul-2023 18:27
Send private message quote this post

Photos here

Create new topic





News and reviews »

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 