Kia ora GZ, I have a few Apple products up for sale. All prices include shipping or I can meet in West / Central Auckland.



I will add pics shortly



iPhone 13

128gb Blue - $700



Approx 18 months old

Excellent condition aside from a couple of small paint chips on the edges.

Screen is mint.

Battery is at 92% health



Includes:

Apple leather Magsafe case (green)

Apple leather Magsafe wallet (blue)

Mophie Magsafe 5000mAh power bank

3 extra cases

USB-C to lightning cable

(no box)



***************

Ipad Mini 2019

Silver 5th gen 64GB - $400



Excellent device. Runs on the A12 Bionic chip so very zippy little tablet.

Excellent condition



Includes:

STM Dux case (front is quite worn)

Clear TPU back case

Neoprene carrying sleeve

Lightning to USB cable

10w Apple Charger

(no box)



****************

Apple Pencil

1st gen - $90



Excellent condition

No box or other accessories



****************

Apple Watch

Series 5 44mm LTE & GPS - $250



Cellular model. Screen has some scratches which are only visible when the display is off. Battery life is great ( I usually get 2 days).



Includes:

Nike sports band

Waterproof band

Original Apple band in black

Charging cable

(no box)



