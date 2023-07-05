Kia ora GZ, I have a few Apple products up for sale. All prices include shipping or I can meet in West / Central Auckland.
I will add pics shortly
iPhone 13
128gb Blue - $700
Approx 18 months old
Excellent condition aside from a couple of small paint chips on the edges.
Screen is mint.
Battery is at 92% health
Includes:
Apple leather Magsafe case (green)
Apple leather Magsafe wallet (blue)
Mophie Magsafe 5000mAh power bank
3 extra cases
USB-C to lightning cable
(no box)
***************
Ipad Mini 2019
Silver 5th gen 64GB - $400
Excellent device. Runs on the A12 Bionic chip so very zippy little tablet.
Excellent condition
Includes:
STM Dux case (front is quite worn)
Clear TPU back case
Neoprene carrying sleeve
Lightning to USB cable
10w Apple Charger
(no box)
****************
Apple Pencil
1st gen - $90
Excellent condition
No box or other accessories
****************
Apple Watch
Series 5 44mm LTE & GPS - $250
Cellular model. Screen has some scratches which are only visible when the display is off. Battery life is great ( I usually get 2 days).
Includes:
Nike sports band
Waterproof band
Original Apple band in black
Charging cable
(no box)