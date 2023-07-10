The BOOX Note Air 2 Plus is the newest e-book reader with a 10,3” screen with a dual touch control in a thin metal case. The model is equipped with an E Ink Carta display with a color temperature adjustment and has no flickering. Thanks to its large screen and the possibility of using a pen, this device is ideal for those who work with technical and educational literature. The model is based on the Android 11 operating system, so the user can install different applications from Google Play which significantly expand the abilities of the device. A built-in Wi-Fi module allows you to use different services and Bluetooth makes it possible to connect a variety of external accessories. The battery of increased capacity provides a long-term autonomous work of the E Reader, and the wide side field makes it possible to comfortably hold the device with one hand while reading. The body of the device is made of lightweight and durable aluminum-magnesium alloy, and the magnets in the back side of the device allow you to use a convenient protective case. The reader has an additional ASAHI protective glass that protects the screen from damages.

Hardware Screen: Parameters:10.3" HD Carta glass screen with flat cover-lens Resolution: 1404x1872 Carta (227 dpi) Touch: BOOX Pen Plus stylus touch with magnets (4096 levels pressure sensitivity) + capacitive touch CPU: Advanced octa-core processor RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X ROM: 64GB UFS2.1 Connectivity: Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) + BT 5.0 Front Light with CTM (Warm and Cold)

Software OS: Android 11.0 Documents Formats: PDF(reflowable), PPT,EPUB, TXT, DJVU, HTML, RTF, FB2, DOC, MOBI, CHM Image Formats: PNG, JPG, TIFF, BMP Audio Formats: WAV, MP3 APP Store: BOOX Store Support 3rd-party apps

Speaker: yes Mic: yes Earphone Jack: USB-C earphone jack Battery: Polymer Li-on ( 3700mAh ) Battery Life: Up to 5 weeks (standby mode) Dimensions: 229.4x195.4x5.8 mm

With Invoice and warranty, only a few weeks old.

Asking price is $750.