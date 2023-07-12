Seagate Barracuda 8TB x3
WD Green 6TB x1
WD Green 4TB x1
5 drives / 34TB
HDDs out of media server, spent most of their life in sleep/idle rather than spinning. Never RAID'ed.
Data has only been written to the drive once or twice and read a few times only as it's just movies / tv shows archive.
Have extended smart test pass with no bad sectors.
Prefer to sell all together.
Asking $408 firm for the 5x drives (34TB total). That's $12 per TB.
Pickup Wellington.
Can throw in some external usb / ethernet enclosures.
(I'm not sure how many I have probably between 2-4 enclosures)