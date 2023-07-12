Seagate Barracuda 8TB x3

WD Green 6TB x1

WD Green 4TB x1

5 drives / 34TB

HDDs out of media server, spent most of their life in sleep/idle rather than spinning. Never RAID'ed.

Data has only been written to the drive once or twice and read a few times only as it's just movies / tv shows archive.

Have extended smart test pass with no bad sectors.

Prefer to sell all together.

Asking $408 firm for the 5x drives (34TB total). That's $12 per TB.

Pickup Wellington.

Can throw in some external usb / ethernet enclosures.

(I'm not sure how many I have probably between 2-4 enclosures)