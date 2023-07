Don't buy a tablet. In fact don't buy a computer from NL or HN, period.

Ex lease business machines are easier to upgrade, generally faster, higher spec'd and last longer than overpriced consumer grade equipment sold by retailers. Plus they're cheaper.

If this is a BYOD for learning and not gaming, 8GB of RAM/256GB SSD should be plenty. Schools in my area mainly use Google Drive.

And unless there is a specific reason (i.e. CAD/3D graphics learning) - a dedicated GPU isn't needed either.

Many kids are using low spec Chromebooks if that's an indication of the requirements.

A $750 ThinkPad for example will blow the doors off of higher priced laptops sold at retailers:

I just sourced a Thinkpad similar to this one for a client needing a BYOD for his 14yo son. The son is learning coding.

Even these specs are overkill.