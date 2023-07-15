Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Tech stuff: TP Link Deco, Smart Watch, Dell Dock, Audio Technica Headphones
lookout

439 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#306349 15-Jul-2023 12:49
Kia ora GZ, I'm continuing to clearout the tech cupboard.

 

photos here

 

 

 

-TP Link Deco M4 (2 pack) - $100
Excellent condition. Used but boxed up like new. 

 

-Huawei Watch Fit - $40
Nice smart watch with a AMOLED screen. Overall condition is very good except for a small scratch which you can barely see

 

-Dell D6000 USB-C Dock - $80
Triple 4K output (via USB-C), includes 130w adapter, 65w Power Delivery, DP x2, HDMI x1, USB-C x1, USB 3.0 x4, RJ45 x1

 

-Audio Technica ATH-M50 headphones - $50
Has been modded to have a detachable 3.5mm cable. New ear pads and headband cover.

 

-more to come!

 

 

 

Located in West Auckland. Happy to ship.

hairy1
3211 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3104374 15-Jul-2023 13:38
Keen on Dell dock if still available




Stu

Stu
Hammered
7255 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3104376 15-Jul-2023 13:42
hairy1: Keen on Dell dock if still available


I missed it by, that much!




lookout

439 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3104379 15-Jul-2023 13:51
Dell Dock was popular! pending sold



michaelmurfy
cat
11814 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3104381 15-Jul-2023 13:56
lookout:

 

Dell Dock was popular! pending sold

 

Well yeah I just bought the exact one second hand for $200! It was a bargain haha




