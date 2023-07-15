Kia ora GZ, I'm continuing to clearout the tech cupboard.

photos here

-TP Link Deco M4 (2 pack) - $100

Excellent condition. Used but boxed up like new.

-Huawei Watch Fit - $40

Nice smart watch with a AMOLED screen. Overall condition is very good except for a small scratch which you can barely see

-Dell D6000 USB-C Dock - $80

Triple 4K output (via USB-C), includes 130w adapter, 65w Power Delivery, DP x2, HDMI x1, USB-C x1, USB 3.0 x4, RJ45 x1

-Audio Technica ATH-M50 headphones - $50

Has been modded to have a detachable 3.5mm cable. New ear pads and headband cover.

-more to come!

Located in West Auckland. Happy to ship.