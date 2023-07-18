We're running out of cupboard space so some games have to go. Will update the OP as games sell.

PS4 Games - $10 Category

Skyrim Special Edition

Red Dead Redemption II

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Grand Theft Auto 5

Dreams

Borderlands 3

Ratchet & Clank



PS5 Games - $10 Category

Outriders Day One Edition



PS5 Games - $20 Category

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2



PS5 Games - $35 Category

Atomic Heart

The Callisto Protocol - Day One Edition

Dead Space



As I do need to get rid of them feel free to make me a reasonable offer if you want a few games to top up your collection.

Shipping is $5 or free with 3 or more games else pickup Paraparaumu or Wellington (by arrangement).