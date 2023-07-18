We're running out of cupboard space so some games have to go. Will update the OP as games sell.

 

PS4 Games - $10 Category
Skyrim Special Edition
Red Dead Redemption II
Watch Dogs
Watch Dogs 2
Grand Theft Auto 5 
Dreams
Borderlands 3
Ratchet & Clank

PS5 Games - $10 Category
Outriders Day One Edition

PS5 Games - $20 Category
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

PS5 Games - $35 Category
Atomic Heart
The Callisto Protocol - Day One Edition
Dead Space

As I do need to get rid of them feel free to make me a reasonable offer if you want a few games to top up your collection.

 

Shipping is $5 or free with 3 or more games else pickup Paraparaumu or Wellington (by arrangement).