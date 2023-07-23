You want a scooter to beetle-around Auckland?

My OXO is gathering dust - thought it would be fun but turns out I'm not really a scooter person.

This is the twin motor version, pretty heavy so not suitable as a 'last-mile solution' like I'd hoped.

It's a bit tired / worn / well-used (purchased it 18 months ago second (at least) -hand from trade-me).

Brakes were completely shot, front stem locking nut was a couple of replacment nuts, brake rotors squeeky etc.

Previous owner had replaced wheels with solid tires which are a bit old and probably could be replaced etc.

He'd also replaced the controller / thumb-throttle component so no idea how many km's it's really done. I've only done around 100km on it.

Since then I've purchased and fitted OXO branded brakes front and rear.

One of the centre axel plastic guards is missing.

Overall it's in OK condition and could use a little maintainance.

Looking for around $1600 (new ones of this model are $3000+).

Would consider swapping for something less crazy in terms of power and weight like Zero 9.

Currently at Birkenhead and can be inspected etc. I'm relocating into the city and if no offers I'll take it to work to keep there.

Comes with charger