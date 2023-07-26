In excellent condition, never been in direct sunlight. No scratches, scuffs, dents or dings - have always been wall-mounted or on floor stands.

I bought these a few months apart. I have the original box and all packaging etc for one of them but not the other.

Both complete with power cable and optional/non-essential flat Ethernet cable.

Pair of mini wall-mount brackets also included.

$490 for the pair including postage - or $470 for pick-up from Mairangi Bay, Auckland North Shore.

Please PM me if interested.