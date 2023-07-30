I've got two D34010WYKHs for sale, selling as a pair [not individually].

 

These each have 4G RAM in them.  On one of them the Mini HDMI Port does not work.  But the Mini DP does.

 

I think each of them has a 128G SSD/Flash drive, but I can't promise that's correct.  They both do have drives in them though, it's just the size I'm not 100% sure of.  They have no Wifi and no Bluetooth.  They're Ethernet Port only.

 

I originally bought them from this forum, 2-3 years ago and they've been Proxmox Cluster members, Workstations and Kodi boxes.

 

I will be totally nuking the drives on them before I send them, so they'll have no OS at all on them.

 

Photos here.

 

$150 for both, plus whatever shipping is.  Or you're welcome to pickup from Napier.

 

Oh I just realised the power supplies aren't shown in the photos, but they'll be included.

 

 