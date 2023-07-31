Have purchased new parts, so old PC being stripped down, and other assorted bits available....

Intel Core i5 3470S LGA1155 Quad core @ 2.90GHz (with HSF)

16GB DDR3 RAM (4x4GB)

Gigabyte GA-B75M-D3H Motherboard MATX

ThermalBlaster 420Watt Power supply

Been my main PC for last year, no issues with it at all. Was running with a 1050/1650S, happily played Fortnite, CSGO, Overwatch, GTA5 etc.

Only parts as listed

$100 ?

Pickup only from Stanmore Bay or Mechanics Bay during business hours.

================================================

Suspect both are dead, however not given extensive testing

Corsair HX620W modular PSU 620W

EVGA 750G2 modular PSU 750W

Assorted modular cables

Cisco SPA122 - Free

Logitech K400+ - except the letter "b" no longer works for some reason. - Free

Vehicle charger for micro B devices (phones etc) - Free

Cisco SPA303 IP Phone - Free

VTech cordless phone set - $5

HP Windows Media Center remote (just the remote, no dongles or anything) - Free

Startech 2 port USB KVM switch - no cables - Free

Box full of motherboards (think mainly 2/3rd gen Intel), NICs, RAM, heatsinks, video cards. - $10

Also have a bunch of CPUs somewhere... will list when I find them :)

ALL ITEMS Pickup only from Stanmore Bay or Mechanics Bay during business hours.