Selling my HD650s as I find myself using them less and less after getting my Beyerdynamic T1s.

They are in good condition; head band foam has seen better days from sitting on my head/stand. Otherwise, flawless.

I have the original box, 3.5mm to 1/4 inch adapter and another spare ZY cable. Pics if requested.

Looking for $350.

Located in Tauranga or happy to ship at your expense.

Also have a pair of Hifiman HE 500s I could be convinced to part with.