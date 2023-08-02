Ex work gear, all working. First in first served. I may have a few more switches and aps in the next few weeks too. 🤡

Question: if anyone likes replacing ipad screens hit me up, i have a bunch of ipads from various gens with broken screens that you could purchase from me and repair then onsale. Its not really work my time to do the screen replacement.

2x iPad air 2 space grey 64gbs

$80 each

Marking scratched off the back

8x Ubiquiti UniFi US-8-60W Gen 1 Switch - 8 Port with 4 POE

$130 each

3x Ubiquiti UniFi U6-Pro with mounts - 1 year old, swapped out with UDR

$280 each

Chromecast Gen 2 - No power adaptor, cable incl though

$10

Chromecast With Google TV - No power adaptor, remote and cable included

$40

2x Ubiquiti NanoStation LocoM5 - Used for 4 years outdoors, no issues, slight discolouring from the sun, no poe adaptors

$80 for both