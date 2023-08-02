Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: UNIFI Gear, 2x ipads, few chromecasts

xyf

xyf

257 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306541 2-Aug-2023 08:48
Send private message quote this post

Ex work gear, all working. First in first served. I may have a few more switches and aps in the next few weeks too. 🤡

 

Question: if anyone likes replacing ipad screens hit me up, i have a bunch of ipads from various gens with broken screens that you could purchase from me and repair then onsale. Its not really work my time to do the screen replacement. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2x iPad air 2 space grey 64gbs

 

$80 each

 

Marking scratched off the back

 

 

 

8x Ubiquiti UniFi US-8-60W Gen 1 Switch - 8 Port with 4 POE

 

$130 each

 

https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/us-8-60w

 

 

 

3x Ubiquiti UniFi U6-Pro with mounts - 1 year old, swapped out with UDR

 

$280 each

 

 

 

https://store.ui.com/us/en/pro/category/all-wifi/products/u6-pro

 

 

 

 

 

Chromecast Gen 2 - No power adaptor, cable incl though

 

$10

 

 

 

 

 

Chromecast With Google TV - No power adaptor, remote and cable included

 

$40

 

 

 

 

 

2x Ubiquiti NanoStation LocoM5 - Used for 4 years outdoors, no issues, slight discolouring from the sun, no poe adaptors

 

$80 for both

 

https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/locom5

 

 

 

Create new topic
hotsupes
121 posts

Master Geek


  #3110923 2-Aug-2023 09:20
Send private message quote this post

hey i'll take a ipad air 2, what's your location? 

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
Blurtie
419 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3110927 2-Aug-2023 09:23
Send private message quote this post

Keen for Ipad air 2, PM sent!

lachlanw
71 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3110930 2-Aug-2023 09:25
Send private message quote this post

PM sent for one of the switches



mecow
141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3110933 2-Aug-2023 09:31
Send private message quote this post

Id love a U6-Pro - will DM thanks

edwinprakash
68 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3110947 2-Aug-2023 10:18
Send private message quote this post

I'll take the Chromecast with Google TV... whereabouts are you?
Could you courier it to Wellington?

richms
26221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3110950 2-Aug-2023 10:22
Send private message quote this post

Interested in 2 switches please and a u6 pro




Richard rich.ms

xyf

xyf

257 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3110967 2-Aug-2023 11:24
Send private message quote this post

Should have said PM but i take it you all did. Update on stock left

 

iPads gone

 

APs gone 

 

5 Switches left

 

Chromecast with google tv gone

 

Old chrome cast still there

 

Nanostations still there

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Norton for Gamers






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 