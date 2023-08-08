House lot of Z-Wave gear I have just decommissioned as we have moved house.

Enough to automate a whole house!!

Would prefer to sell the whole lot in one hit - $500.

5x Fibaro FGS-221 dual relay puck

2x Fibaro FGS-223 dual relay puck

1x AeoTec dual relay puck (with smart energy monitoring)

1x AeoTec single relay puck (with smart energy monitoring)

2x Fibaro FGD-211 dimmer pucks (one possibly faulty)

1x Fibaro FGD-212 dimmer puck

2x AeoTec dimmer pucks

2x Fibaro FGMS-001 motion sensors

1x Fibaro FGDW-002 door/window sensor

2x Fibaro FGBS-001 universal binary sensors