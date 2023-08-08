Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Various Fibaro/AeoTec Z-Wave gear
SumnerBoy

1924 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#306621 8-Aug-2023 11:33
House lot of Z-Wave gear I have just decommissioned as we have moved house.

 

Enough to automate a whole house!!

 

Would prefer to sell the whole lot in one hit - $500.

 

 

 

5x Fibaro FGS-221 dual relay puck

 

2x Fibaro FGS-223 dual relay puck

 

1x AeoTec dual relay puck (with smart energy monitoring)

 

1x AeoTec single relay puck (with smart energy monitoring)

 

2x Fibaro FGD-211 dimmer pucks (one possibly faulty)

 

1x Fibaro FGD-212 dimmer puck

 

2x AeoTec dimmer pucks

 

2x Fibaro FGMS-001 motion sensors

 

1x Fibaro FGDW-002 door/window sensor

 

2x Fibaro FGBS-001 universal binary sensors

SumnerBoy

1924 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3113192 8-Aug-2023 11:36
I have a photo but for some reason GZ won't let me upload.

 

Should be able to view it here -> https://seafile.bbjones.nz/f/3290f5236a0248b19f8c/ 

