Google nest wifi router plus two google wifi access points, all units will operate together as a 'mesh' network.The nest device can act as the router and can be plugged directly into the feed from the ONT if you have fibre.All units in excellent condition and boxed.The nest unit is retailed at Noel Leeming for $239 by itself so I think $175 for all three units is a good deal, add on $10 for post.