1. Nintendo Switch V2 - $300

Excellent condition. Screen is mint. Comes with:

Neon blue and pink joycons

Charger

Dock

HDMI Cable

Joycon grip

**No joycon straps (can be found for $5-10 on Trademe)

2. PS5 Dual Sense Black Controller - $75

Excellent condition. Barely used as was a second controller

3. PS5 DualSense Dual Charging Station - $35

Excellent condition. Again, barely used

$100 combo deal for the controller and dock

4. Steam Deck / Rog Ally Dock - $25

Generic Amazon / Ali no brand dock. Works well and appears to handle 4K at 60hz no problem. Even works with my MacBook.

Pick up West Aucks or shipping by NZ Post (just ask for a quote).

Photos here