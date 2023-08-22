For sale is my newly purchased Nanoleaf 4D lightstrip, preordered this a while ago as I wanted some lightning in my office/games room. Have tried them out and decided that I’m not the sort of person that can watch TV in a dark room, I’d be better off with a lamp to light up the whole room.



The lights themselves are fantastic, the matching on screen is very good, I had the camera positioned at the bottom but you can also put it at the top of the TV.



These were $190 plus shipping from Australia nanoleaf store, I’m looking for $160 as it will need a new roll of double sided to stick them to a new TV.



Fully boxed, Located in Wellington, or I’m happy to arrange shipping.



Info can be seen at link below

https://nanoleaf.me/en-NZ/products/nanoleaf-4d/?category=4D&size=65