WTB: RF Modulator
#306803 22-Aug-2023 22:13
Just quickly, I want to preface this with I'm just looking for the modulator, not advice :)

 

I have a TV with RF only inputs that I'd like to use with some old game systems for a bit of fun, and am looking for a RF modulator box. Jaycar used to have one for sale, and I know Sky were supplying them for weird setups for a while, so if anyone has one kicking around they're not using, I'd like to buy it off you. Potentially after a couple for some other projects even.

 

 

 

Not really looking for anything sort of "industrial/commercial" level due to the price those command, at this point just after some consumer-grade modulator boxes.

 

 

 

Thanks,

 

pslover14

  #3119189 22-Aug-2023 22:29
An interesting option is to use a VCR, you could try the op shops for a cheap one?




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

 
 
 
 

  #3119199 22-Aug-2023 23:21
I've seen the occasional one pop up on TradeMe, mainly listed as Sky TV devices.

 

Sadly I've thrown an RCA to RF modulator out in 2019 into ewaste. 😬

