Just quickly, I want to preface this with I'm just looking for the modulator, not advice :)

I have a TV with RF only inputs that I'd like to use with some old game systems for a bit of fun, and am looking for a RF modulator box. Jaycar used to have one for sale, and I know Sky were supplying them for weird setups for a while, so if anyone has one kicking around they're not using, I'd like to buy it off you. Potentially after a couple for some other projects even.

Not really looking for anything sort of "industrial/commercial" level due to the price those command, at this point just after some consumer-grade modulator boxes.

Thanks,

pslover14