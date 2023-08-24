T48G - $50 ea .. 3 available

The SIP-T48G is Yealink's innovative IP Phone for a fast-changing world. Designed specifically for both local and international use by business, industry and commerce, it incorporates a large touch panel that makes switching between different screens and applications swift, easy and convenient.

Yealink's Optima HD technology very carefully creates the impression that you are sitting virtually face-to-face opposite the person at the other end of the call. The T48G is also built for the Gigabit Ethernet and facilitates very rapid call handling and the application of accessories such as a Bluetooth USB Dongle and a Wi-Fi USB Dongle.

The IP Phone supports impressive productivity-enhancing features too which make it the natural and obvious efficiency tool for today's busy executives and professionals.

T42G - $30 ea .. 4 available

The SIP-T42G is a feature-rich SIP phone for business. The 12-line IP Phone has been designed by pursuing ease of use in even the tiniest details. Delivering a superb sound quality as well as rich visual experience.

Supports seamless migration to GigE-based network infrastructure. With programmable Keys, the IP Phone supports vast productivity-enhancing features. Using standard encryption protocols to perform highly secure remote provisioning and software upgrades.

New in box.

Collection from Albany during business hours or shipping if you want.







