I have for a sale an Intel NUC 6th Gen i5 system, with no RAM or SSD (and therefore no OS). This is literally the bare machine and so, I hope, is priced accordingly. Has the minor issue with the power button not being easily pressed (you just need to press down harder) which I believe was a common issue for this particular generation but it doesn't hinder operation. Comes with power supply.

Would like $100 inc shipping, which I think is a fair price.

Thanks