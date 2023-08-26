TicWatch Pro 3 GPS for sale; the watch is only 7 months old, it was purchased beginning Feb (to replace one I killed by mistake - see comment below on salt water...)
- WearOS 2 (a WearOS 3 upgrade is supposed to be coming later in the year)
- 1Gb RAM
- 8Gb Storage
- "Dual Screen" - 1.4" (454 x 454) AMOLED screen + lower-power LCD "Always On" screen
- Sleep / Stress / Steps / HeartBeat Monitoring
- 47x48x12.2mm; 42g weight
- IP68 and pool swimming suitable (NOT salt water safe!)
- Black case & strap (22mm)
Asking $160.
Pick up Wellington CBD or Porirua; happy to ship if required (probably extra cost if you want tracking)