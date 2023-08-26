TicWatch Pro 3 GPS for sale; the watch is only 7 months old, it was purchased beginning Feb (to replace one I killed by mistake - see comment below on salt water...)

WearOS 2 (a WearOS 3 upgrade is supposed to be coming later in the year)

1Gb RAM

8Gb Storage

"Dual Screen" - 1.4" (454 x 454) AMOLED screen + lower-power LCD "Always On" screen

Sleep / Stress / Steps / HeartBeat Monitoring

47x48x12.2mm; 42g weight

IP68 and pool swimming suitable (NOT salt water safe!)

Black case & strap (22mm)

Asking $160.

Pick up Wellington CBD or Porirua; happy to ship if required (probably extra cost if you want tracking)