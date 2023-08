I am looking to sell my Sony WH1000XM4 headphones. Not much to say about these in terms of performance, and the cans themselves are in great condition. Comes with the protective case, cables and with the original box.

Priced competitively at $275 inc. shipping. Any questions, please shout.

Also have the Miyoo Mini+ for sale, which comes flashed with OnionOS on a new 32GB card. Impulse purchase, but a great piece of kit. Priced at $90 inc. shipping.

Thank you.