At work we have been holding a whole lot of APC units as cold spare for a big retail client and they just replaced everything so we have the cold spare stuff left over. 

 

All of it is “new in box” .. I did open up a couple to check .. but everything seems to be there and many are still strapped up from shipping.
All of them are at least 2 years old, some will be more.

 

Includes the following units and accessories:
1x SMT1000RMI2UC - 1,000VA 2U Rackmount 
4x SUA1000RMI1U - 1,000VA 1U Rackmount 
1x SRT3000XLI - 3,000VA Tower
1x SRT5KMXLI - 5,000VA 3U Rackmount
2x SMT2200RNI2U - 2,200VA 2U Rackmount - one bad box and one no rails

1x SMX120RMBP2U - 120V Battery pack for Extended runtime

 

1x AP9360 Proximity Card Rack Lock Kit 
3x AP9897 C19 to 15A power cables
1x RBC115 battery
1x RBC43 battery

 

Link to some photos - https://app.box.com/s/xgqabr12cen6b8fl2a9r8t57tyn02skz

 

Collection is Albany in Auckland .. not sure on shipping due to size. 

 

Not sure I will be able to plug them in and check battery capacity health etc so happy to offer a good discount from RRP and will provide DoA warranty if the UPS itself is bad (not batteries). 

 

I realise the rules ask for prices, but I am not sure what out of warranty UPS units would be worth and would prefer not to just go $1 NR on TradeMe so please send offers 

 

Thanks 

 

 

As someone who keeps an eye on TradeMe for cheap things for my home lab, there's the occasional bargain and lots of expensive stuff that never sells.

 

A couple of years back I paid about $100 for an Eaton rack unit that was "new old stock" like these. This was direct from the Eaton distributor on TradeMe and the price was less than 10% of RRP. I was happy with that, but mostly I see people asking ridiculous money.




