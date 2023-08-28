At work we have been holding a whole lot of APC units as cold spare for a big retail client and they just replaced everything so we have the cold spare stuff left over.

All of it is “new in box” .. I did open up a couple to check .. but everything seems to be there and many are still strapped up from shipping.

All of them are at least 2 years old, some will be more.

Includes the following units and accessories:

1x SMT1000RMI2UC - 1,000VA 2U Rackmount

4x SUA1000RMI1U - 1,000VA 1U Rackmount

1x SRT3000XLI - 3,000VA Tower

1x SRT5KMXLI - 5,000VA 3U Rackmount

2x SMT2200RNI2U - 2,200VA 2U Rackmount - one bad box and one no rails



1x SMX120RMBP2U - 120V Battery pack for Extended runtime

1x AP9360 Proximity Card Rack Lock Kit

3x AP9897 C19 to 15A power cables

1x RBC115 battery

1x RBC43 battery

Link to some photos - https://app.box.com/s/xgqabr12cen6b8fl2a9r8t57tyn02skz

Collection is Albany in Auckland .. not sure on shipping due to size.

Not sure I will be able to plug them in and check battery capacity health etc so happy to offer a good discount from RRP and will provide DoA warranty if the UPS itself is bad (not batteries).

I realise the rules ask for prices, but I am not sure what out of warranty UPS units would be worth and would prefer not to just go $1 NR on TradeMe so please send offers

Thanks