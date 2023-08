I'm pondering getting rid of these and downsizing:

1 x SuperServer 5018A-TN4

2 x SuperServer 5018D-LN4T

Each has 32GB of RAM. I've been using 'em as a proxmox cluster w/Ceph, and also running my virtualised firewall, which can drive a 2Gbps hyperfibre connection pretty well.

Looking for maybe $1k for the lot, or $400 ea, in Wellington.

There's teensy m.2 boot storage for each, and they currently have Dell-branded Intel S3610 400GB SSDs in them, but I may have another home for those.