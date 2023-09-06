Same as usual, first in first served via timestamped PM to me :)

6x Ubiquiti UniFi US-8-60W Gen 1 Switch - 8 Port with 4 POE Same as i had the other month, --- $130 each

1x Cisco SG300-10P 10 Port Managed Switch - POE switch too, it came from a rack so has the rack mounting arms on it --- $80

1x Chromecast with Google TV - brand new in box --- $45

1x iPad air 2 64gbs Space grey, name scratched off back - $80

1x iMac 2010 - 21 inch, 4gbs ram, 500gbs hard drive (spinner), i3, it has the og bluetooth keyboard and some rubbish wired mouse. PICKUP ONLY (maybe, only a maybe i could drop it off its somewhere i go by in auckland) Franklin auckland area. No issues, i wiped and upgrade it to high sierra - $80

1x mac mini 2010 - i7, 8gbs ram, 250gbs ssd + 500gbs spinner, just the power cable. No issues, i wiped and upgrade it to high sierra - $60

1x Xeon E5-1630V3 (no cooler) + Motherboard AsRock X99 Extreme4 + 32gbs ram PC4-2133P - $200