my kid's friend is looking to game on a desktop, and based on my testing with my son's system, this is what he'd be after

i5 6600 or newer (minimum 6400)

8 or 16GB dual channel ram

256 GB SSD or larger

WiFi - ideally dual band 5Ghz

GTX 1060 (not needed, i can source one for him)

his budget is $250-400 depending on specs

he's in Dunedin but i can figure out some way of economy shipping $10-20 if you have a suitable box