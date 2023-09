USED: Space Grey 2nd Gen iPad Pro 12.9 inches 256 GB WiFi only - few scratches here and there can send photos if needed.

Comes with original Apple Pencil 1st gen - comes with extra charging cover and adapter

Will throw in 3 cases, one is a Logitech Create Backlit KB case. The other is an Apple Keyboard Folio but the KB no longer works. Also, have a folio case only.

Pick up at Newmarket train station.

TM asking prices for the 64 GB version at around $800

$699 for the lot.