Pickup in Auckland.

PC

In good working condition.

Asus Prime-A Motherboard.

Intel i7-8700K CPU

Noctua Heat Sink and Fan

2 x 2TB ADATA NVME 3.0 Drives

650W Modular Power Supply

No Operating System is included (Was running W10 Pro)

Fractal Define R5 Gunmetal Mid Tower Case

There is a 1080Ti but I removed it as it was causing POST issues (Black Screen). It's included but it's 'free' and no warranty or claim of it's status is made. If you get it going, great.

$1600

Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd Gen - Imported from US. Working perfectly, recently upgraded to newer model. $200

NIB Segway Ninebot F25 Electric Scooter - $750

Dyson V6 Animal Vacuum Cleaner with accessories in good working condition - $200

6 x HPE OC20 AC Access Points NIB - $25 Each

Bose Soundlink Colour - Works well - $60

Logitech G35 Wireless Gaming Headphones - NIB - $175

Sennheiser Momentum Bluetooth Wireless Headphones - Black - $175

Sennheiser RS175 Wireless Headphones - Working well last time I used them, but the pads aren't attached. A part of the clip broke off. I ended up upgrading instead of resolving the issue. $150

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless BT Headset , with DAC, extra battery (that charges as you play) $225

Prices are ONO.