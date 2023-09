I have two 10kva UPS available pulled from production and ready for new homes.

https://www.apc.com/id/en/product/SURT10000XLI/smartups-rt-10000va-230v/

This accespts either 230V or 400V 3 phases input (hard wired)

No warranty left but have been no problem for a long time. I am not sure I have the cover for the batteries.

RRP was well over $10k .. Looking for $800 each.

Pick up only from our office in Albany due to size and weight.