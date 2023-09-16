Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: (in about a week!) iPhone 14 Pro Max 512Gb, AppleCare+ 12 months remaining
#307069 16-Sep-2023 08:49
Offering first dibs as I have ordered my new phone direct from Apple and it should be arriving in the first batch in a week or so!

 

12 months old, superb condition, screen protector and case since new - no dings, marks or scratches that I can see.

 

Battery health is 98% (never used below 20% and always used optimised charging

 

AppleCare+ until 26th September 2024

 

In the best colour - Purple!

 

Unlocked, original box etc. and will throw in any cases or unused screen protectors I have lying around.

 

Looking for $1950 - preferred Auckland personal pickup/trade but can ship in NZ at buyers cost/risk.

 

 

 

**remember - this won't be available until late next week or first thing week after, but I will honour an agreed sale without any money changing hands until it is ready to go!**




Benjip
  #3128461 16-Sep-2023 08:55
Just a note/tip about AppleCare. If you feel like you’re not getting enough of a price bump when selling (by including AppleCare), you can actually just cancel the AppleCare plan and get a refund for the unused portion. So in this case you’d probably get 50% back. That effectively makes the new AppleCare plan half price 😎

The amount changes if you’ve made any damage claims etc.

I do this each year when I upgrade and then sell, as the AppleCare inclusion doesn’t really make a difference in the price I get on Trade Me.

 
 
 
 

Item

  #3128462 16-Sep-2023 08:58
Benjip: Just a note/tip about AppleCare. If you feel like you’re not getting enough of a price bump when selling (by including AppleCare), you can actually just cancel the AppleCare plan and get a refund for the unused portion. 

 

 

 

Well you learn something new every day! I didn't realise that was an option - ta!




