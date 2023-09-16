Offering first dibs as I have ordered my new phone direct from Apple and it should be arriving in the first batch in a week or so!

12 months old, superb condition, screen protector and case since new - no dings, marks or scratches that I can see.

Battery health is 98% (never used below 20% and always used optimised charging

AppleCare+ until 26th September 2024

In the best colour - Purple!

Unlocked, original box etc. and will throw in any cases or unused screen protectors I have lying around.

Looking for $1950 - preferred Auckland personal pickup/trade but can ship in NZ at buyers cost/risk.

**remember - this won't be available until late next week or first thing week after, but I will honour an agreed sale without any money changing hands until it is ready to go!**