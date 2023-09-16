Sharesies
|
MightyApe
|
GoodSync
|
Backblaze backup
Home
Forums
News
Articles
Reviews
Slack
Geekzone Live
Search
Contact
Welcome
Guest
.
You haven't
logged in
yet. If you don't have an account you can
register now
.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our
ID Verification
Forums
›
Offers and Wanted
›
WTB: Quest 2 VR
Boeingflyer
638
posts
Ultimate Geek
Trusted
#
307076
16-Sep-2023 16:07
With the new one coming out soon does anyone want to get rid of their Quest 2 VR?
Need it for my sons birthday.
Hoping to get it for round $450 mark
Located in West Auckland, happy to pick up anywhere in Auckland
News and reviews »
Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31
Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24
Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50
ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40
GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00
Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00
HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35
Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34
DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32
Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09
Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18
Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06
Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23
Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41
Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05
Geekzone Live »
Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with
Geekzone Live
now.
Updates »
Are you subscribed to our
RSS feed
? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.
RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
apply.