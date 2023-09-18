Hey all, a bit of a clear out of random items here.

1. Keyboard - Logitech MX Keys - $100

As new in the box. Purchased in March (can provide PDF reciept for warranty). Used for a few months but still mint condition. Comes with the USB unified reciever and USB C cable.

2. Mouse - Logitech MX Master 3 - $75

Boxed with USB C cable. 2 years old. Overall great condition but the rubber side will develop a slight stickiness if you use it for a long time with sweaty hands. But cleaning fixes it up for a while. From Googling this seems to be common and it hasn't really ever bothered me, but worth noting.

3. Tomtoc shoulder bag for Steam Deck or Rog Ally - $40

Hardly used. Ordered from Amazon. Has a protective W shaped section for you gaming handheld. Also fits a Switch.

4. Graphics Card - NVIDIA GTX 760 - $40

Gigabyte 3 fan version. 2GB DDR5. 8+6 pin connections. Runs basic games Minecraft, Roblox, Apex, etc

And this is listed in my other post but I'll pop it here too:

5. Samsung LU28R550U 28" 4K Monitor - $300

Still under warranty. 4K @ 60Hz monitor. Excellent condition. Purchased from PB Tech in March

Photos here

Happy to ship. Pick up West Auckland (New Lynn / Titirangi).