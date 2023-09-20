Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#307115 20-Sep-2023 16:55
iPhone for sale, since I am upgrading. Bought at launch from Vodafone.

 

Battery health is at 79%. Phone is in working order, and body is in excellent condition - no scratches, dings or dents (was in a leather case the entire time). 

 

The glass screen protector has been applied since the day it was bought. It is due for replacement, but the screen itself is in perfect condition.

 

Comes with 1 apple charge cable. 

 

Phone will be reset and the iCloud activation lock removed.

 

 

 

Pickups are welcome in Auckland CBD. 

 

$550 ono

  #3129842 20-Sep-2023 17:07
Interested please. I'll check with my daughter and get back to you. 

 

What sort of battery life are you getting?

 
 
 
 

  #3129843 20-Sep-2023 17:18
I usually get through the day and charge in the evening, but honestly it'll be dependant on your usage. 

 

Today I unplugged around 9am and was at around 50% by 3pm-ish according to the charge graph- thats with some calls, social media, emails, a little spotify, etc. 

 

Apple recommend replacing the battery around this level (80% and under, with a service message the battery menu)

