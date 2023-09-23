joshharwood

Toshiba Chromebook 2 cb35-b3340



Selling as have upgraded to a MacBook.



Good condition, has been factory reset (chromeOS powerwash).



Pickup from Hobsonville Pt, Auckland or can arrange postage.



$100, open to offers.



Review with specs:

https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/toshiba-cb35-b3340-chromebook-2



Features & details

Intel Celeron Processor N2840

4 GB DDR3L SDRAM memory, 9-hour battery life

Can Open/edit MS Office Files Using Free Embedded Quickoffice Editor or Google Docs, and Can Download Microsoft Office Online (an Online Version of Microsoft Office) for Free. Cannot Install Standard MS Office Software

16 GB Solid-state Drive (SSD)

13-inch IPS Screen, Intel HD graphics





