Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Toshiba Chromebook 2 cb35-b3340
joshharwood

26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#307141 23-Sep-2023 09:05
Send private message quote this post

Toshiba Chromebook 2 cb35-b3340

Selling as have upgraded to a MacBook.

Good condition, has been factory reset (chromeOS powerwash).

Pickup from Hobsonville Pt, Auckland or can arrange postage.

$100, open to offers.

Review with specs:
https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/toshiba-cb35-b3340-chromebook-2

Features & details
Intel Celeron Processor N2840
4 GB DDR3L SDRAM memory, 9-hour battery life
Can Open/edit MS Office Files Using Free Embedded Quickoffice Editor or Google Docs, and Can Download Microsoft Office Online (an Online Version of Microsoft Office) for Free. Cannot Install Standard MS Office Software
16 GB Solid-state Drive (SSD)
13-inch IPS Screen, Intel HD graphics

Create new topic
mentalinc
2708 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3130904 23-Sep-2023 09:20
Send private message quote this post

When does it have upgrades until. Ie support date




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
joshharwood

26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3130907 23-Sep-2023 09:40
Send private message quote this post

Looks like those automatic updates finished in 2021. Didn't realise that.

https://support.google.com/chrome/a/answer/6220366?hl=en#zippy=%2Ctoshiba

rscole86
4726 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3130914 23-Sep-2023 10:04
Send private message quote this post

Mr Chromebox can give it a new lease of life.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 