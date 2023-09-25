I am in the market for a 1 tb phone. Still on the fence between s23 ultra 1tb or 14 pro max 1 tb
If anyone is in the similar boat of selling may be please DM me.
Will prefer if you have warranty left with receipt paperwork
Thanks .
Depending on what you need it for, the new just announced iPhone Pro can record footage direct to USB-C attached storage. So for video work you don't need a 1Tb handset anymore.
Just also another thing - 1tb is a hell of a lot of data to lose in one go. I don't 100% know what you're needing that storage for but as @phrozenpenguin states even most Android phones will allow you to hook up an external SSD like a Samsung T7 to them. You've also got cloud storage too which isn't badly priced these days.
If you're storing up to 1tb worth of content on it all the time then perhaps consider using cloud storage instead.
