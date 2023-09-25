Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
graham007

#307170 25-Sep-2023 22:55
I am in the market for a 1 tb phone. Still on the fence between s23 ultra 1tb or 14 pro max 1 tb

If anyone is in the similar boat of selling may be please DM me.


Will prefer if you have warranty left with receipt paperwork


Thanks .

phrozenpenguin
  #3131886 25-Sep-2023 23:10
Depending on what you need it for, the new just announced iPhone Pro can record footage direct to USB-C attached storage. So for video work you don't need a 1Tb handset anymore.

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
  #3131890 25-Sep-2023 23:41
Just also another thing - 1tb is a hell of a lot of data to lose in one go. I don't 100% know what you're needing that storage for but as @phrozenpenguin states even most Android phones will allow you to hook up an external SSD like a Samsung T7 to them. You've also got cloud storage too which isn't badly priced these days.

 

If you're storing up to 1tb worth of content on it all the time then perhaps consider using cloud storage instead.




