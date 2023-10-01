Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Free: Anyone want a free Tivo box in Auckland?
#309243 1-Oct-2023 19:12
Hi,


I am giving away my Tivo box for free as I don't really use it anymore and just want to save some space. It hasn't been used at all for the last 3 years but I did turn it on and it all works just fine. I am assuming everything is in tip top shape as I was not a heavy user when I did use it and it was turned off most of the time so the HDD should be in mint condition. It has not been modified.


I live in Sandringam Auckland and I work from home so pickups can be anytime during the week/weekend.


Regards.

  #3137496 1-Oct-2023 20:53
Moved to correct subforum and also removed your number from the post. Please keep to private messages only.




  #3137500 1-Oct-2023 21:27
@jeffory123  PM sent. Thank you. 




  #3137523 1-Oct-2023 22:45
The Tivo box is most likely taken. I will update this post if that changes.

