Selling due to upgrading to Series 9.

Open to offers.

A little light scratching on screen (nothing I ever really noticed until taking photos this morning)

Some faint screen burn-in, only noticeable on light backgrounds. But you'd probably be lucky to find a used always-on OLED watch that doesn't have this to some extent.

Maximum battery capacity reporting as 87%

No watch band included, but I could include a 3rd party knock-off Milanese Loop band that I've barely worn for a little extra.

NOTE: The diagonal line at the top of the screen and bottom right are not burn-in, it's a scrolling line that is only visible when viewing through my phone camera and in photos (i.e. it's is not visible to the human eye); I presume it's to do the refresh rate of the screen or something.