XGIMI Halo+ Full HD Android 10 Smart Portable Projector, 900 Lumens, Harman/Kardon Speakers

This one: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PROXGM1042/XGIMI-Halo-Full-HD-Android-10-Smart-Portable-Proje

Pretty much the best portable in the price bracket.

Didn't really work for our living situation. We only have one spot for a decent size projection. Need a short throw or a ceiling mount.

Have original box (a little tatty), but no travel bag. Excellent condition.

$1000 + shipping or pickup Chch.