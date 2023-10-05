Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Old 3.5mm wired Apple earbuds (see image)
TechnoGuy001

778 posts

Ultimate Geek


#309284 5-Oct-2023 11:24
Anyone have any of these old Apple earbuds still in clean working condition?

 

I'm looking for some for a friend who doesn't like the new style (and these fit the best).

 

 

 

I'll provide a pre-paid ticket + reasonable price for the earbuds.

 

Apple earbuds | Apple Wiki | Fandom

RunningMan
7823 posts

Uber Geek


  #3143092 5-Oct-2023 11:56
I think you'd be hard pushed to find those anywhere. It's been a long time since they were shipped with any devices. You can still get the 3.5mm plug EarPods, but with the newer shape ear bit. Ear fit is such a personal preference though. Plenty of 3rd party in that style, but not with the mic/controls that I'm aware of.

 
 
 
 

TechnoGuy001

778 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3143101 5-Oct-2023 12:28
Yeah, figured it was a long shot.

 

 

 

Have you ever tried the 3rd party of those newer 3.5mm earbuds, like how are they compared to Apple? They really only need them for like podcasts, so nothing crazy.

 

For 3rd party prices, they might be a good compromise.

