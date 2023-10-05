Moving o/s so have to sell our HP EliteDesk 600 G1 with 24GB RAM.

It has been running flawlessly for a couple of years as a hackintosh running macOS 11 Big Sur and then 12 Monterey. I used an MX500 SSD as the boot drive and the whole experience was impressively fast. Handled everything we threw at it.

We mainly used it for Logic Pro and as a Time Machine backup server with several external HDs. It worked beautifully for both. Much better indeed than a genuine Apple Time Capsule did prior.

This particular model seems especially well-suited for turning into a hackintosh; pretty much everything worked, with the exception of bluetooth & wifi (you can easily enough buy a card for this, but I didn't need it), and sleep; I wanted it awake anyway so our MacBooks could contact it for their Time Machine backups. Display sleep works fine. Gigabit ethernet also fine.

Every macOS point release update installed without hassle. It really was remarkable trouble-free. With it under the desk and the Apple Cinema Display up front it was indistinguishable from a Mac mini or such... except for the huge ram, multiple HDs and vast array of USB ports!

I'm selling it with a 500GB spinning HD with Big Sur installed, but as mentioned it handled Monterey perfectly. I would definitely recommend throwing an SSD into it as it made a huge difference.

The Cinema Display is beautiful to look at, and beautifully made. It's in excellent condition with no known dead or bright pixels or any other issue.

If you're interested in buying it, feel free to ask any questions :) Pickup is Oamaru, happy to post at your cost, or deliver to Dunedin tomorrow (Fri 6 Oct) if you're quick!

Specs:

EliteDesk 600 G1 SFF

i5-4590 @ 3.3

24GB DDR3 1600MHz

500GB HD

Intel HD Graphics 4600

Geekbench 5 (in macOS) 950 / 2900

Geekbench 6 (in macOS) 1108 / 3356

Asking $200 for the HP, $80 for the display, or $250 for both.