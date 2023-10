I have a Mikrotik box which was the one used by Truenet for testing broadband quality.

It has been flashed back to the factory default setting as per the method someone on this forum provided. I was then going to use it to host "The Dude" NMS system but it does not use the needed OS version.

Otherwise, runs perfectly.

I am in the Wairarapa and can deliver if you are near Carterton or we sometimes go to the Hutt.