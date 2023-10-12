Hi All

I have the following for sale

1. 4 x 4k Reolink RLC-810A camaras

2. 100m of Cat6 cable

3. 8-Port Gigabit Easy Smart Switch with 4-Port PoE

All for $800 + shipping or flick me offers.

all under 10months old, with cat cable unused

Details

4k Reolink RLC-810A - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTRLK18810/Reolink-RLC-810A-8MP-Outdoor-Bullet-PoE-IP-Camera?gclid=Cj0KCQjwj5mpBhDJARIsAOVjBdrXxF0MYPZJFBIrR6w-nYQ7wAecSd8II2-cF876qsv06-6D6I4DA00aAvSvEALw_wcB

Person, Pet and Vehicle Detection Smart Playback with Filters No Subscription Flawless Video in 4K Ultra HD 87° viewing angle Audio recording

cat6 cable:

Specifications:

CAT6

Color: Blue

Cable length: 100m (335ft)

Transmission speed: Up to 1000Mbps

RJ45 connector in both ends

Package Included:

1 x 100m CAT6 Ethernet Patch Network Lan Cable RJ4

Switch : 8-Port Gigabit Easy Smart Switch with 4-Port PoE

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1006/TP-Link-TL-SG108E-8-Port-Gigabit-Easy-Smart-Switch?qr=GShopping&gclid=Cj0KCQjwj5mpBhDJARIsAOVjBdpMv3yLQtFLh2qQlOIA0mnqmSgDWeeCiGbgK4qLhHMnfJY9ExFrUEQaApmFEALw_wcB

8 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 ports

With 4 PoE ports, data and power can be transferred on one single cable

Provides network monitoring, traffic prioritization and VLAN features

Simple network set-up on top of plug-and-play connectivity

Web-based user interface and Easy Smart Configuration Utility simplify configuration