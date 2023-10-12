Hi All

 

I have the following for sale

 

1. 4 x 4k Reolink RLC-810A camaras

 

2. 100m of Cat6 cable

 

3. 8-Port Gigabit Easy Smart Switch with 4-Port PoE

 

All for $800 + shipping or flick me offers.

 

all under 10months old, with cat cable unused

 

 

 

Details

 

4k Reolink RLC-810A - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTRLK18810/Reolink-RLC-810A-8MP-Outdoor-Bullet-PoE-IP-Camera?gclid=Cj0KCQjwj5mpBhDJARIsAOVjBdrXxF0MYPZJFBIrR6w-nYQ7wAecSd8II2-cF876qsv06-6D6I4DA00aAvSvEALw_wcB

 

     

  1. Person, Pet and Vehicle Detection
  2. Smart Playback with Filters
  3. No Subscription
  4. Flawless Video in 4K Ultra HD
  5. 87° viewing angle
  6. Audio recording

 

cat6 cable:

 

Specifications: 
CAT6
Color: Blue 
Cable length: 100m (335ft)  
Transmission speed: Up to 1000Mbps 
RJ45 connector in both ends
Package Included:
1 x 100m CAT6 Ethernet Patch Network Lan Cable RJ4

 

 

 

Switch : 8-Port Gigabit Easy Smart Switch with 4-Port PoE

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1006/TP-Link-TL-SG108E-8-Port-Gigabit-Easy-Smart-Switch?qr=GShopping&gclid=Cj0KCQjwj5mpBhDJARIsAOVjBdpMv3yLQtFLh2qQlOIA0mnqmSgDWeeCiGbgK4qLhHMnfJY9ExFrUEQaApmFEALw_wcB

 

8 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 ports 
With 4 PoE ports, data and power can be transferred on one single cable
Provides network monitoring, traffic prioritization and VLAN features
Simple network set-up on top of plug-and-play connectivity
Web-based user interface and Easy Smart Configuration Utility simplify configuration

 

 

 

 

 