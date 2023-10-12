Hi All
I have the following for sale
1. 4 x 4k Reolink RLC-810A camaras
2. 100m of Cat6 cable
3. 8-Port Gigabit Easy Smart Switch with 4-Port PoE
All for $800 + shipping or flick me offers.
all under 10months old, with cat cable unused
Details
4k Reolink RLC-810A - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTRLK18810/Reolink-RLC-810A-8MP-Outdoor-Bullet-PoE-IP-Camera?gclid=Cj0KCQjwj5mpBhDJARIsAOVjBdrXxF0MYPZJFBIrR6w-nYQ7wAecSd8II2-cF876qsv06-6D6I4DA00aAvSvEALw_wcB
- Person, Pet and Vehicle Detection
- Smart Playback with Filters
- No Subscription
- Flawless Video in 4K Ultra HD
- 87° viewing angle
- Audio recording
cat6 cable:
Specifications:
CAT6
Color: Blue
Cable length: 100m (335ft)
Transmission speed: Up to 1000Mbps
RJ45 connector in both ends
Package Included:
1 x 100m CAT6 Ethernet Patch Network Lan Cable RJ4
Switch : 8-Port Gigabit Easy Smart Switch with 4-Port PoE
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1006/TP-Link-TL-SG108E-8-Port-Gigabit-Easy-Smart-Switch?qr=GShopping&gclid=Cj0KCQjwj5mpBhDJARIsAOVjBdpMv3yLQtFLh2qQlOIA0mnqmSgDWeeCiGbgK4qLhHMnfJY9ExFrUEQaApmFEALw_wcB
8 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 ports
With 4 PoE ports, data and power can be transferred on one single cable
Provides network monitoring, traffic prioritization and VLAN features
Simple network set-up on top of plug-and-play connectivity
Web-based user interface and Easy Smart Configuration Utility simplify configuration