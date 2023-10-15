Sharesies
Forums
›
Offers and Wanted
›
FS: pair of Ubiquiti Nanostation M5’s with power injectors
nbroad
309
posts
Ultimate Geek
#
309395
15-Oct-2023 19:34
Hi,
I’ve got a pair of Ubiquiti Nanostation M5’s for sale with PoE injectors.
$120 for the pair
Located in Palmerston North
Cheers,
Nigel
