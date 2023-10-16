Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Asus ROG Laptop - i7-9750H, RTX2070, 16GB Ram, 1TB SSD, 240Hz Display,
Abrdgr

2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#309403 16-Oct-2023 12:31
Send private message quote this post

In good condition, however I can see on the "A" key part of the printing has come away. That's about the worst thing I can find on it. 

 

Has a fresh install of Windows 11 Home, comes with charger. 
Pickup in Hamilton or happy to ship. 

 

Specs below (from website linked underneath)

 

Asus ROG Strix Scar III G531GW Screen 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 px resolution, IPS, 240Hz, matte, Sharp SHP14D3 panel
Processor Intel Coffee Lake-R Core i7-9750H, six-core 
Video Intel UHD 630 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB 115W (GeForce 436.48) 
Memory 16 GB DDR4 2666 MHz (2x DIMMs) 
Storage 1TB SSD 
Connectivity Intel 9560 AC 2×2 WiFi with Bluetooth 5.0, Realtek RTL8168/8111 Gigabit LAN 
Ports 3x USB-A 3.1, 1x USB-C gen 2 with DP, HDMI 2.0b, LAN, headphone/mic, Kensington Lock 
Battery 66 Wh, 230 W power adapter 
Size 360 mm or 14.19” (w) x  275 mm or 10.83” (d) x 25 mm or 1” (h)
Weight 2.4 kg (5.3 lb), .80 kg (1.76 lbs) power brick and cables, EU version 
Extras RGB backlit keyboard with per-key control, stereo speakers

 

https://www.ultrabookreview.com/32240-asus-rog-scar-iii-g531-review/

Open to offers as I'm not sure on pricing. Thinking $1k?

 

Create new topic
Abrdgr

2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3148115 16-Oct-2023 12:39
Send private message quote this post

I'm aware this is my first post on these forums, I'm a long time member of GPForums but decided to post here seeing as GP is a bit dead these days. Happy to meet up in person if you're local or do whatever to verify myself.

 
 
 
 

Best TrendMicro deals for antivirus and malware protection(affiliate link).
cddt
591 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3148124 16-Oct-2023 13:02
Send private message quote this post

I have traded PC parts with this member on GP Forums previously and it went smoothly. 

 

 

 

He didn't ask me to post this, I just recognise the name and thought I would vouch. :) 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 