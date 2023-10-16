In good condition, however I can see on the "A" key part of the printing has come away. That's about the worst thing I can find on it.

Has a fresh install of Windows 11 Home, comes with charger.

Pickup in Hamilton or happy to ship.

Specs below (from website linked underneath)

Asus ROG Strix Scar III G531GW Screen 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 px resolution, IPS, 240Hz, matte, Sharp SHP14D3 panel

Processor Intel Coffee Lake-R Core i7-9750H, six-core

Video Intel UHD 630 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB 115W (GeForce 436.48)

Memory 16 GB DDR4 2666 MHz (2x DIMMs)

Storage 1TB SSD

Connectivity Intel 9560 AC 2×2 WiFi with Bluetooth 5.0, Realtek RTL8168/8111 Gigabit LAN

Ports 3x USB-A 3.1, 1x USB-C gen 2 with DP, HDMI 2.0b, LAN, headphone/mic, Kensington Lock

Battery 66 Wh, 230 W power adapter

Size 360 mm or 14.19” (w) x 275 mm or 10.83” (d) x 25 mm or 1” (h)

Weight 2.4 kg (5.3 lb), .80 kg (1.76 lbs) power brick and cables, EU version

Extras RGB backlit keyboard with per-key control, stereo speakers

https://www.ultrabookreview.com/32240-asus-rog-scar-iii-g531-review/



Open to offers as I'm not sure on pricing. Thinking $1k?



