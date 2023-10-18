Hi guys,

I bought this monitor in 2020 during the covid time, an excellent gaming monitor with 144hz refresh rate.

Havent used this much to be honest, I have been using my other 4k monitor mostly for work.

Now I also have Xbox connected to my TV, so keen to sell this monitor to tidy up my work space.

Bought this for $688, have an electronic receipt with me (from Computer Lounge). Working perfectly well, screen no issues.

$450, pick up from Wellington

You can check its specs on this link:

https://cackle.co.nz/hardware/shop/pc-peripherals-accessories/monitors/29-32-monitors/lg-32gk650f-b-32-ultragear-qhd-gaming-monitor/