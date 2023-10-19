While I've replaced the SGP that came with my Dual Boiler, I've taken that one to use at work to replace another SGP (bought s/h and since sold).

They do come up on TM and FBMP fairly frequently, if you're happy to be patient. Just be careful: I'd suggest avoiding the early version of the grinder (which is the one I bought s/h). It had slightly different settings (I think it wasn't set based on seconds but just a number?), was much slower to grind, and wasn't able to grind as finely as the current version (even with adjustments to the internal burr settings).