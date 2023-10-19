Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
After a Breville smart grinder pro, any one have on they no longer want?

While I've replaced the SGP that came with my Dual Boiler, I've taken that one to use at work to replace another SGP (bought s/h and since sold).

 

They do come up on TM and FBMP fairly frequently, if you're happy to be patient. Just be careful: I'd suggest avoiding the early version of the grinder (which is the one I bought s/h). It had slightly different settings (I think it wasn't set based on seconds but just a number?), was much slower to grind, and wasn't able to grind as finely as the current version (even with adjustments to the internal burr settings).

 
 
 
 

Thanks for the tip, is there an easy way to tell if it’s a early version?

mrphil:

 

Thanks for the tip, is there an easy way to tell if it’s a early version?

 

 

Check out a close-up of the screen; you'll see the layout is quite different:

 

 

 

Breville Smart Grinder - YouTube

 

vs

 

the Smart Grinder™ Pro | Breville (NZ)



Awesome, thank you for the heads up 

