geekbhaji

#310452 20-Oct-2023 17:03
I am trying to capture data from and old 3.5 inch hard drive. Looking to buy a usb connector to connect to my laptop.

I believe it will require power supply as well.

Any suggestions welcome too.thanks




Humor makes us humans !

Create new topic
RunningMan
  #3150589 20-Oct-2023 17:14
OT, but not good to put electronics on the carpet like that. Some carpet can generate static electricity which doesn't mix well with electronics.

 
 
 
 

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3150591 20-Oct-2023 17:25
I probably have the kit here in Wellington. Where are you?

geekbhaji

  #3150592 20-Oct-2023 17:40
SomeoneSomewhere:

I probably have the kit here in Wellingbrilliantton. Where are you?



Awesome, i am in wellington too. Lowerhutt




Humor makes us humans !



SomeoneSomewhere
  #3150608 20-Oct-2023 20:25
Can confirm I have a USB-IDE cable - actually like three of them and two external cases.

 

Digging out suitable standalone power is harder. I suspect we still have some of the original power bricks they will have been supplied with, but those are likely 15 years old and poor quality, so I wouldn't really recommend using them. If you have a desktop, even if it doesn't have IDE cables, it almost certainly still has the power connectors.

fe31nz
  #3150685 21-Oct-2023 00:15
It used to be more usual to use an IDE to SATA converter - I still have one in use on an old DVD drive.  The power is simply a Molex connector, available inside any PC.  To get one outside, you may find you are lucky and have a cable on the PC power supply that is long enough to be poked out the back through an empty slot.  If not, then it is easy to buy extenders from Aliexpress and you may still find some in NZ such as this:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/cables-adaptors/power/listing/4376276506

