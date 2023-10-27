Hi all,

I am keen to sell my Xbox Series X - bought this in Jan 2022 (Receipt from Noel Leeming available) but unfortunately child care and house duties mean I dont get to play this often..

Also now that I have a new Samsung TV, I could just do cloud gaming instead.

Working perfectly fine, no issues externally either. Pick up only in Wellington.

It is the console + one controller, I still have the packaging box as well. $600

I will throw in 4 x rechargeable AA batteries (Panasonic Eneloop Pro) plus a charger (RRP $50-60) as well.

Please PM me if interested.

** I am also selling my gaming monitor LG Ultragear 32 inch 144Hz, FS post already up for this if you scroll down on the forum **