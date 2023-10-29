This is an old Compucon Thunderbird Workstation. Date of manufacture is 10/12/2008. Includes an ASUS M3N78-VM M-ATX motherboard with integrated NVIDIA GeForce Series video, AMD Athlon 64 DC 6500+ AM2 2.9GHZ CPU, 2 x DDR2-800 SDRAM 1GB memory sticks (2GB total memory), LG DVD/R/RW drive. Includes a license and DVD for MS Windows Vista Business and the motherboard manual. DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY HARDRIVES!

Boots up and into BIOS ok but since no hard drive is installed I can't test any further. Was working ok when I last used it 3 or 4 years ago. I think the battery on the motherboard might be dead as it had the incorrect date when I went into the BIOS. Case and insides all in good condition, just a bit dusty.

Pickup from Bayview on Auckland's North Shore. PM me if you're interested.