I want to run an Android app to connect to a vehicle - and the specific app is Android only.

The app requires "Android 4.1 and up" - so that means I do. The last Android I had i dug out and is running Android 2.2.2, so is not suitable!

So looking for a cheap Android with 4.1 or higher - does anybody have anything or can recommend what to get? I'm an iPhone user since the early days so not at all familiar with Android.