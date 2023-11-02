I have a Palit GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti StormX for sale for $150. i bought it of Mighty Ape in July 2022 so still under warranty. i will cover postage in the price. It is a small card so will fit nearly any setup
Common sense is not as common as you think.
Sold
